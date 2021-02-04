DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $472,533.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.01158980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

