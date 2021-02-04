DeepOnion Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $94,894.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00018780 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,418,280 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

