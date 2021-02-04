Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 3.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,795. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average of $238.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

