DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $4.45 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00011879 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $503,761.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00063952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040448 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.