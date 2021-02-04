Defis Network (DFS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Defis Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $67,194.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00009452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Defis Network has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

Defis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

