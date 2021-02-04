Defis (XGM) Market Cap Reaches $50,544.68

Defis (CURRENCY:XGM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Defis has a market cap of $50,544.68 and $387.00 worth of Defis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Defis has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Defis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001183 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Defis

Defis is a coin. Defis’ total supply is 134,558,580 coins. Defis’ official message board is medium.com/@defisystem . Defis’ official website is defisystem.io

