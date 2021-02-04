DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.38 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for about $2,491.42 or 0.06704591 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $5,331.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

DEJAVE Token Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.