Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
VCF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.79.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
