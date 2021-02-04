Delhi Bank (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.86. 2,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Delhi Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

