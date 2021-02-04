Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $297,416.17 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Delphy has a total market cap of $297,416.17 and $58,410.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

