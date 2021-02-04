Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Cap of $38.95 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $38.95 million and $4.42 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,414,575,770 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

