DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.64

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 9083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

