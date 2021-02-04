Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.67 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49). Approximately 48,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 195,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91.

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

