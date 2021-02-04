Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Trading 91.8% Higher

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD)’s stock price traded up 91.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

