Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.71 ($69.07).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,226.21. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

