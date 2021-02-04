Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $415.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $373.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $271.65 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.