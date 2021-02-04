Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FLGZY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 5,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

