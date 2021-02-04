Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$28.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

