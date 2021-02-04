Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$28.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

