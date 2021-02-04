Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIEGY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,607. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

