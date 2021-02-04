DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) Shares Up 3.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.62 ($6.61) and last traded at €5.61 ($6.60). 410,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.41 ($6.36).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.31 and a 200 day moving average of €4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

