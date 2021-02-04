DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.50 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $180,177.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01283728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.92 or 0.05934881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

