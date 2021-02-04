DexCom (DXCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom stock opened at $391.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

