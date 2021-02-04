DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $391.69 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

