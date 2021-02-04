DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Tops $27.03 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 47.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 125.2% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $27.03 million and $1.35 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00152215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088136 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00241318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042014 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

