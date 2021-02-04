Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

