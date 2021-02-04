dForce USDx Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,227.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.22 or 0.01147576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00479596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002066 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002049 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars.

