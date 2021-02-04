DIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.97 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, DIA has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $63.47 million and $38.97 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

