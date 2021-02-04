Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Diageo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.