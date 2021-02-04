DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) versus Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

This table compares DIAGNOS and Lifestyle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -902.26% -283.64% -153.35% Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A

DIAGNOS has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DIAGNOS and Lifestyle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIAGNOS and Lifestyle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $250,000.00 114.03 -$2.54 million N/A N/A Lifestyle International $451.96 million 2.37 $241.25 million $4.02 4.43

Lifestyle International has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

Summary

Lifestyle International beats DIAGNOS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services. The company is also involved in the provision of property development, investment, and management, as well as hotel investment services; and restaurant and club operation, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.