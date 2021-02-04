DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 7.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 176,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 180,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.