Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $1,422.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00091767 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,569,136 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.