Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

