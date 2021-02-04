Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGII. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
