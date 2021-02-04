Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGII. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.