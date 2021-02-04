Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

DGII traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 215,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,585. The stock has a market cap of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

