Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DGII traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.16 million, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,020.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

