Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 6.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 10,907,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,059,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

