Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $470,372.23 and $1,743.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.23 or 0.00402056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

