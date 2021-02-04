Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DLR opened at $147.32 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

