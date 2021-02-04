Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APPS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.