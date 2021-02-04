Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

