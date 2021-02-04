DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $207,684.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00303727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003019 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.07 or 0.01645569 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

