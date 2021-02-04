DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 5% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $221,637.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00305038 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.24 or 0.01609900 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

