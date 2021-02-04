Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01275849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.53 or 0.05624748 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

