Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

DCOM opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

