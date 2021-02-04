Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,099.82

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,099.82 and traded as high as $2,422.00. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) shares last traded at $2,390.00, with a volume of 254,068 shares traded.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,200.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,099.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

