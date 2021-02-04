Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 4,145,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,478,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

