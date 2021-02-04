Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.76. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.