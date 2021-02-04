Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

About Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG)

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.

