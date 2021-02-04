DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.55 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

