dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Up 7.1%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.72. 1,026,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,195,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.